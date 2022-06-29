Highland Capital Management LLC Buys 263 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $317.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.31. The company has a market cap of $301.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $330.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.65.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 39,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $11,548,057.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,835,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,025,724,022.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,305,449 shares of company stock valued at $404,243,739 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.