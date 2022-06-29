Highland Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,332 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.00) to GBX 2,551 ($31.30) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.53) to GBX 2,860 ($35.09) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.06) to GBX 2,550 ($31.28) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.12) to GBX 2,850 ($34.97) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.43.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

