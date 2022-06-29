Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 14,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 657.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 18,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $1,142,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.30.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 20,214 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $2,286,607.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,314,979.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 42,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $4,621,830.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,402.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 478,320 shares of company stock valued at $50,999,100 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HZNP opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.43. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $78.85 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.