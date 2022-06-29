Highland Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $239.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.93 and a 200 day moving average of $283.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.50. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $368.99.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. Gartner’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IT. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.00.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,388.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,421. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gartner (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.