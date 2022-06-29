Highland Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 131.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,410 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,083 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 459.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,314,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Dell Technologies by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,926,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,202,000 after buying an additional 1,369,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.77.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $3,083,667.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 160,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,650 shares of company stock worth $3,665,660 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

