Highland Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,771,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,075,000 after acquiring an additional 748,189 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,825,000 after purchasing an additional 846,128 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,599,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,839,000 after buying an additional 329,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Planet Fitness by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,202,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,890,000 after buying an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLNT. Evercore ISI began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

NYSE PLNT opened at $69.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.32. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $61.11 and a one year high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

