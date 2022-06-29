Highland Capital Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in FMC in the third quarter valued at $1,194,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 29.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of FMC by 12.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 20.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of FMC stock opened at $107.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.78.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.08.

About FMC (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.