Highland Capital Management LLC Has $3.97 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,802 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in General Motors by 793.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.30. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.16.

General Motors Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.