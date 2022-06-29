Highland Capital Management LLC Has $4.70 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $750,203,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CME Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,636 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CME Group by 88,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,091,000 after purchasing an additional 603,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 856,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,723,000 after purchasing an additional 434,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CME. Argus upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on CME Group from $284.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.73.

Shares of CME opened at $206.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.16. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

