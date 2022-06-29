Highland Capital Management LLC Has $4.76 Million Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in United Airlines by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,508 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,406,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,265,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Airlines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,525,000 after acquiring an additional 334,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in United Airlines by 524.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 196,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after buying an additional 164,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.93.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $513,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $456,837.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,539 shares of company stock worth $1,434,925. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $43.72.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

