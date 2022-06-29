Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $80.66 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.66.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

