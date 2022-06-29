Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,310 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $179.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.40. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06.
