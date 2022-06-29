Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 55,745 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 139.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,745 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Horizon by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 144,374 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 2,167.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 521,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 498,298 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $2,537,809.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,695,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $2,258,691.18. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,349,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 425,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,732,053. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About First Horizon (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.