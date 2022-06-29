Highland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,200 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 383,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,173,000 after purchasing an additional 234,600 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth $14,570,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $74.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.801 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

BNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.90.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.