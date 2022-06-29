Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen dropped their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.71.

Shares of LIN opened at $293.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $147.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $311.75 and a 200 day moving average of $314.15. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $267.51 and a 12 month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. Linde’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.31%.

About Linde (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.