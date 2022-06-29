Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HGV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.12). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 231.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 152.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

