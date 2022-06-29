Hixon Zuercher LLC Buys 185 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 2.3% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $164.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.40 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

