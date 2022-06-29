HNI (NYSE:HNI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HNI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE HNI opened at $35.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.73. HNI has a 12 month low of $32.91 and a 12 month high of $44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.89.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HNI had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $572.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in HNI in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,224,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of HNI by 78.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 23,648 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in HNI by 98.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in HNI by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in HNI by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

