HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 800 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 800 ($9.81) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HSBA. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($6.99) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.75) to GBX 590 ($7.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 515 ($6.32) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($7.04) price target on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 598.91 ($7.35).

Get HSBC alerts:

LON HSBA opened at GBX 548.90 ($6.73) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £110.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 514.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 507.77. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 567.20 ($6.96).

In other news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.15) per share, for a total transaction of £75,150 ($92,197.28).

About HSBC (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.