Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) Trading 17% Higher

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 17% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. 6,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,005,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Hudson Capital at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Capital Inc, through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc, operates a transportation logistics technology platform in North American. The company offers Fr8App focuses on truckload freight for domestic and cross-border markets in Mexico, the United States, and Canada. Its Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers, and enhance matching and operation efficiency through technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions.

