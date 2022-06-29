Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($61.70) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BOSS. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($59.57) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($64.89) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($79.79) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €50.68 ($53.91) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €42.05 ($44.73) and a 52-week high of €59.98 ($63.81). The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €50.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of €51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

