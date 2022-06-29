IBM Retirement Fund Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Incyte were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Incyte by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Incyte by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $75.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.15. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.09.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

