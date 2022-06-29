IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bunge were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 15.5% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 42.3% in the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 58,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $90.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.88.

Bunge Profile (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.