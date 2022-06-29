IBM Retirement Fund Sells 353 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 15.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cardinal Health by 5.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $53.82 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.75.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Barclays lowered shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

