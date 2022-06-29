IBM Retirement Fund Sells 39 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 804 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $447,265.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538 over the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.77.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $286.64 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

