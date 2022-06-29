IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,709 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.20% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $91,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $349.21 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.50 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $380.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.66.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The company had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

