IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Receives “Under review” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of IG Design Group (LON:IGR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of IG Design Group stock opened at GBX 80 ($0.98) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £77.55 million and a P/E ratio of 10.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80. IG Design Group has a 12 month low of GBX 46.60 ($0.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 570 ($6.99). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 63.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 117.08.

About IG Design Group

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

