IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Receives “Under review” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of IG Design Group (LON:IGR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.
Shares of IG Design Group stock opened at GBX 80 ($0.98) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £77.55 million and a P/E ratio of 10.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80. IG Design Group has a 12 month low of GBX 46.60 ($0.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 570 ($6.99). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 63.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 117.08.
About IG Design Group (Get Rating)
