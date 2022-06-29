Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Position Lessened by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $74,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 26.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 129,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,852,000 after buying an additional 26,840 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $2,646,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 51,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.55.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $182.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.46. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.33 and a 52 week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.34%.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

