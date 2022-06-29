IMC Chicago LLC Buys 20,036 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,036 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.97% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNTK. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000.

Shares of XNTK stock opened at $105.70 on Wednesday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $99.90 and a 12 month high of $177.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.44.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

