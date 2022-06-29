IMC Chicago LLC Sells 144,723 Shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY)

IMC Chicago LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144,723 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 2.40% of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $8,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innova Wealth Partners boosted its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 935.7% in the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 57,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 9,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,137,000.

Shares of SVXY opened at $48.46 on Wednesday. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.02.

