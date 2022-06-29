IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. ING Group raised IMCD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IMCD from €160.00 ($170.21) to €135.00 ($143.62) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMDZF opened at $137.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.57 and a 200 day moving average of $171.16. IMCD has a 1 year low of $137.94 and a 1 year high of $226.00.

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers enzymes, surfactants, biocides, chelates, rheology modifiers, solubilisers, silicones, solvents, and functional additives; active pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, biopharma, excipients and formulation, nutraceuticals, and regulated synthesis; actives, UV sunscreens, rheology modifiers, thickeners, emulsifiers, emollients, elastomers, humectants, waxes, film formers, functional powders, hair styling polymers, hair conditioners, solvents, solubilizers, pigments, pearls, colorants, opacifiers, pearlisers, preservatives, antioxidants, additives, fragrances, and essential oils; and resins and binders, additives, functional fillers, and specialty solvents.

