IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.30

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.30 and last traded at $31.30, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.

IMIAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,900 ($23.31) to GBX 1,860 ($22.82) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on IMI from GBX 2,135 ($26.19) to GBX 1,845 ($22.64) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,750 ($21.47) to GBX 1,300 ($15.95) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,810 ($22.21) to GBX 1,400 ($17.18) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IMI from GBX 2,050 ($25.15) to GBX 2,000 ($24.54) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IMI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,681.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average of $39.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4032 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

About IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

