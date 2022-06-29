Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IMO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 56.6% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,044 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth $220,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth $526,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 60.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 51,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 15,551 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.2648 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.16%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

