InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Up 1,166.9% in June

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 668,900 shares, an increase of 1,166.9% from the May 31st total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,157,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of INND stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
About InnerScope Hearing Technologies (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InnerScope Hearing Technologies (INND)
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Receive News & Ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.