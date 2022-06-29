InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Up 1,166.9% in June

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 668,900 shares, an increase of 1,166.9% from the May 31st total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,157,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of INND stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies (Get Rating)

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc provides hearing aids and its hearable, and wearable personal sound amplifier products to retail hearing aid dispensing community. The company engages in the provision of manufacturing and direct-to-consumer distribution/retail of hearing aids, personal sound amplifier products, hearing related treatment therapies, doctor-formulated dietary hearing supplements, and proprietary CDB oil for treating tinnitus.

