InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.70. InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 1,315 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $24.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.17.

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10,861.50 per share, with a total value of $54,307,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,881,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,883,899,904.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 258,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.84% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuites® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name InnSuites trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

