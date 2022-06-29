Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) Shares Down 2.9%

Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Rating) shares were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 1,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 million, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of -0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Get Inrad Optics alerts:

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter. Inrad Optics had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.90%.

Inrad Optics, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products and services for use in photonics industry sectors. It specializes in the crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components from both glass and metal, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inrad Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inrad Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.