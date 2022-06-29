Insider Selling: Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Director Sells C$27,560.00 in Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) Director Christian Caceres sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$27,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$44,020.21.

Shares of TSE:ARG opened at C$1.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.64. The stock has a market cap of C$224.12 million and a P/E ratio of 4.21. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.10 and a 12 month high of C$2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$68.11 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.