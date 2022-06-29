Insider Selling: Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Sells 470 Shares of Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 470 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $34,079.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matson stock opened at $73.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.63. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $125.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Matson had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 28.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 4.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 43.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 80.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Matson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

