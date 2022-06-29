Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,612,764 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 32,669 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Intel were worth $79,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.2% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 68,498 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Intel by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 32,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 6.1% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.72.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $154.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

