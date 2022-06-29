Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Bank of America

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Bank of America from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock’s current price.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.72.

Shares of INTC opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. Intel has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $57.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average of $47.00.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Intel by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 83,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $977,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,055 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in shares of Intel by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 15,041 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

