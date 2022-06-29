InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR) and Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Financial Contrast

InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) and Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InterCure and Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterCure $68.00 million 3.78 $1.45 million $0.12 50.08 Arcutis Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$206.36 million ($4.67) -4.72

InterCure has higher revenue and earnings than Arcutis Biotherapeutics. Arcutis Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InterCure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares InterCure and Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterCure 5.38% 3.23% 2.22% Arcutis Biotherapeutics N/A -70.63% -58.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.3% of InterCure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for InterCure and Arcutis Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterCure 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcutis Biotherapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.35%. Given Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arcutis Biotherapeutics is more favorable than InterCure.

Summary

InterCure beats Arcutis Biotherapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterCure (Get Rating)

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil. The company also invests in biomed sector. InterCure Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. The company is also developing ARQ-154, a topical foam formulation of roflumilast for the treatment of seborrheic dermatitis and scalp psoriasis; ARQ-252, a selective topical janus kinase type 1 inhibitor for hand eczema and vitiligo; and ARQ-255, a topical formulation of ARQ-252 designed to reach deeper into the skin in order to treat alopecia areata. The company was formerly known as Arcutis, Inc. and changed its name to Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

