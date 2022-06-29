inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

INTT stock opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $76.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.99.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). inTEST had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $24.08 million for the quarter.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

