Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Short Interest Down 75.5% in June

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 75.5% from the May 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of PTF opened at $110.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.14. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $105.14 and a twelve month high of $186.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 368.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 36,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

