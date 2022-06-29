Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Purchased by Windham Capital Management LLC

Windham Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 608.2% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCY stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average of $22.55. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $27.89.

