Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stake Cut by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,417 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Invesco by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 1,474,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.13 per share, with a total value of $34,106,063.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,556,190 shares of company stock valued at $53,349,766 over the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.70.

About Invesco (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.