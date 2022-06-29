Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Trimmed by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $2,900,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $135.90 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $129.56 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.28.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

