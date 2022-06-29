Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for GSK (GSK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GSK (LON: GSK):

6/23/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 2,100 ($25.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/16/2022 – GSK had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,800 ($22.08) price target on the stock.

6/16/2022 – GSK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($25.76) price target on the stock.

6/14/2022 – GSK had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,750 ($21.47) price target on the stock.

6/10/2022 – GSK had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

6/10/2022 – GSK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,850 ($22.70) price target on the stock.

5/31/2022 – GSK had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,750 ($21.47) price target on the stock.

5/30/2022 – GSK had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,800 ($22.08) price target on the stock.

5/26/2022 – GSK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,850 ($22.70) price target on the stock.

5/19/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,750 ($21.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/17/2022 – GSK had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,600 ($19.63) price target on the stock.

5/16/2022 – GSK had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,800 ($22.08) price target on the stock.

5/13/2022 – GSK had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($23.31) price target on the stock.

5/9/2022 – GSK had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,700 ($20.86) to GBX 1,850 ($22.70). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2022 – GSK had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,600 ($19.63) price target on the stock.

GSK opened at GBX 1,766 ($21.67) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,744.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,666.58. The company has a market cap of £89.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,748.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36. GSK plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,817 ($22.29).

Get GSK plc alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a GBX 14 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.21%.

In other GSK news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 647 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.75) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,422.61).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.