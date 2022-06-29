Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Acquired by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 110.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,557 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,682,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,627,000 after purchasing an additional 981,413 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invitae by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,864 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Invitae by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,864 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Invitae by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,820,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,332,000 after acquiring an additional 977,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invitae by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,537,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,012,000 after acquiring an additional 219,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $28,026.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 204,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,735.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $107,803.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 518,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,989.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,833 shares of company stock worth $303,038 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $600.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVTA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

Invitae Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.