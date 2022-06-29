IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Get Rating) were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $21.62. Approximately 4,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 5,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.