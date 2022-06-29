Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Compass Point

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Compass Point from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IREN. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Shares of IREN opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. Iris Energy has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Iris Energy ( NASDAQ:IREN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.66 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iris Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Iris Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,736,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Iris Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $7,194,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Iris Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 65,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Iris Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 262,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

About Iris Energy (Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.